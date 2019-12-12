Rainwater pours onto beds at Kamuzu Hospital

Patients were forced out of a makeshift ward at Kamuzu Central Hospital on Thursday after rainwater poured onto their beds.

Lilongwe received heavy rains on Thursday and at the referral hospital the rainwater flooded an improvised ward where there were patients.

The hospital’s director Jonathan Ngoma said a clogged gutter on the building’s roof failed to contain the water thereby directing the water into the makeshift ward. Some patients were evacuated from the flooded ward.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Service says thunderstorms and rain will hit many areas across the country on Friday afternoon.