Evangelist Bonnke dies aged 79

German evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, who visited Malawi on two occasions, died yesterday at the age of 79.

His family announced the evangelist’s death in a statement on Saturday.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019,” the statement said.

The family added that the Bonnke preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world for 60 years.

“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people,” the family said.

The preacher conducted a crusade in Malawi for the first time in 1986 before another visit 11 years later. A scheduled visit in 2015 was cancelled due to health issues.

Bonnke was born in 1940 in Königsberg, Germany. The city on the Baltic Sea is now called Kaliningrad, and is part of Russia.

The evangelist led the Christ for All Nations Church and according to his organization, he oversaw more than 79 million conversions to Christianity.

He became involved in missionary work in Africa at a very young age and in 1974 founded the Christ for All Nations mission organisation, which was headquartered in South Africa and later in Germany.

He stepped down as the church’s leader in 2017 due to health issues.