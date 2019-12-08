Mzuni beat Moyale in Mzuzu derby

Mzuni FC beat Moyale 1-0 in the Mzuzu derby played at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

A goal from Gilbert Chimbalanga in the first half was enough for struggling Mzuni to add three points in the bag.

In the second half, Moyale Barracks were awarded a penalty after a Mzuni defender handled the ball in the box.

Lloyd Njaliwa broke Moyale supporters’ hearts when his effort from the spot was saved by the Mzuni goalkeeper.

Following the 1-0 win, Mzuni have moved out of the relegation zone and are on position 13 with 26 points while Moyale have 39 points and are on position 8.

Speaking after the game, Mzuni coach Gilbert Chirwa said they got what they wanted.

“We managed to score a goal and bagged three points, the journey is still on as tomorrow we are playing Masters which is another tough game but we believe we are going to make it,” said Chirwa.

This is the second time Mzuni have beaten Moyale in the Tnm Super League this season.

Moyale assistant coach Pritchard Mwanza said his side did not play their usual game on Saturday.

“We missed some players because of injuries, all in all congrats to Mzuni,” he said.

On Sunday, Mzuni will play relegation thretened Masters Security at Mzuzu Stadium in the Super League.