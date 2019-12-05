One dies after tree falls on minibus

One person has died at Mitundu Trading Centre in Lilongwe after a tree fell on a minibus.

Two other people have suffered serious injuries due to the accident which occurred today.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Joseph Kachikho has confirmed the death of the person. He added that 11 people were in the stationary vehicle when the tree fell on it.

Some of the injured persons were taken to Mitundu Health Centre while others were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The accident followed heavy rains accompanied by winds that hit the area for about two hours on Thursday.