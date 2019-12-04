Former Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Mayor for Lilongwe Desmond Bikoko in connection to illegal sale of land in the city.

According to reports, Bikoko went to ACB offices in the capital Lilongwe after he was summoned for questioning.

At the time, the bureau had already obtained a warrant of arrest. The former Lilongwe mayor is expected to be taken to court later today.

Bikoko’s arrest comes after revelations that a portion of land belonging to Livimbo School was taken by a Malawian of Asian origin.

There are also concerns that prime land in the city has been sold to businesspersons of Asian origin and politicians.

Recently, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development busted a parallel ‘Lands Office’ in Lilongwe which transacted and sold plots in the city using counterfeit documents.