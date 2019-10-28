Four children drown in Shire River

Four children aged between two and four have died after drowning at the upstream side of the Tedzani Power Station Pond on the Shire River.

According to the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) which runs the power station, the accident occurred on Sunday.

The company said a total of six kids were playing at the river when four of them drowned. Their bodies have since been recovered.

“Details of what actually transpired are sketchy at this moment. Investigations by the police are underway to establish the facts and the public will be informed accordingly,” EGENCO said in a statement on Sunday.

According to EGENCO, water levels at Tedzani were lowered on Sunday to facilitate the recovery of the bodies.

“As such we remained with only one machine on load at Tedzani III while all machines at standstill at Tedzani I and II,” the company said.

The company further said it was building the pond to resume running of the machines that are at standstill.