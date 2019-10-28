Lions cruise for childhood cancer

Lions Clubs International District 412B comprising Malawi and Mozambique over the weekend held its second annual Lake Malawi Boat Cruise.

Over 120 people from across the country boarded Chilembwe ship as it sailed from Monkey Bay to Cape Maclear via Salima from October 25 to 26.

District 412 Governor Abraham George revealed the funds raised during the cruise will be used to support patients suffering from childhood cancer at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“This Lions Cruise has become an annual event and we are optimistic we will achieve the cause,” said the District Governor. “Lions will continue to find innovative ways to involve the wider society in supporting those in need”, he added.

In his remarks, Lions District Fundraising Chairperson Lion Stewart Munthali was positive that the target to raise at least 2 million Kwacha has been surpassed.

“The Cruise this time was bigger and better organized. The feedback from our esteemed patrons proves that we can come together and have a lot of fun while supporting a good cause,” said Munthali.

The Cruise took the patrons on a tourist trail on the crystal waters of Lake Malawi, and also hosted an evening party at Funky Cichlid at Cape Maclear on Saturday night.

Sunday morning was dedicated to visiting tourist attractions around the Lake Malawi National Park.

The Clubs membership was boosted on this day as it welcomed four of its newest members aboard the ship.

Patrons on the ship were overwhelmed with the in-board entertainment provided by international DJs Konte, Wayne and others.

The service minded men and women organized the cruise under the theme helping little ones fight big battles.

Annually, the pediatric cancer ward at Kamuzu Central Hospital sees approximately 1352 patients, with 40 in-patients and 60-90 out patients every day.