HRDC visits Msundwe rape victims

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Sunday visited women and girls who were raped and tortured by police officers.

In an interview with Malawi24, the grouping’s acting chairperson Luke Tembo expressed concern for the victims saying sexual harassment is a human right violation.

Tembo added by pledging to support the victims in the fight for their rights despite intimidation from the current government.

“We have met the raped women and some of the women who suffered police brutality. We will not stop here, being a human rights defenders coalition we will make sure that these people get justice,” he said.

A few weeks ago, a police officer was stoned to death by some villagers at Msundwe in Lilongwe after the police had gone to the area to stop people from blocking a road.

Police later arrested more than 40 people in connection to the riots and the death of the police officer.

According to the NGO Gender Coordination Network, officers who were deployed to the area to arrest suspects raped and tortured women and girls.

On 17 October, Police said they had instituted an inquiry to identify officers who raped the women.