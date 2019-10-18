Fredokiss refuses to respond to Phyzix

Musician Fredokiss has kept his tongue tied regarding Phyzix’s insults towards him last week.

The Ghetto King Kong as Fredokiss is fondly known, was branded a fool by Phyzix last week. This was said during the latter’s performance at Chancellor College during a pre-social weekend event.

When Malawi24 tried to hear from the Ghetto King Kong a few days ago, he did not respond. It is not clear as to why he said no word.

Fans for the two renowned artists thought this was a renewal of beef between the two Emcees. Others went as far as encouraging them to take their beef to the studio.

Fredo calls himself king of the Ghetto, so does Phyzix.