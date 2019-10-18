Fifty passengers survive bus accident

Twenty eight passengers escaped with minor injuries while 22 others were unhurt when a bus overturned at Chitsulo village along the Balaka-Salima M5 road in Ntcheu on Thursday.

Ntcheu police station spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has confirmed saying the accident happened around 7 o’clock in the evening.

The driver identified as Rosque Msoma, 57, of Msoma village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje was driving a Scania Torino Bus, registration number KK 3667 belonging to New Force Bus Service from the direction of Balaka heading to Salima with 50 passengers on board.

According to Chigalu, the driver attempted to avoid a head-on collision with an unknown motor vehicle that encroached to the offside lane. He then lost control of the bus and it swerved to the extreme nearside where it rested sideways.

Following the impact, eighteen male passengers, seven females, and three children escaped with minor injuries while 22 other passengers escaped unhurt.

The injured passengers were treated as out-patients at Bwanje Health Centre.