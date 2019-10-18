We are participating in by-elections under protest – MCP

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is only participating in the by-elections in Lilongwe and Kasungu because it wants to ensure the rights of people are respected and protected.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said in a letter to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer on Thursday that the party is participating in the elections under serious protests.

MEC will hold by-elections in Lilongwe South Constituency and Matenje Ward in Kasungu on November 5.

Mkaka said MEC has lost public trust and should have waited for the outcome of the elections case in which MCP president Lazarus Chakwera is challenging the results of the May 21 Presidential Elections

“Owing to the manner in which the commission ultimately managed the results, the commission has lost public trust. Under normal circumstances the commission should have waited for conclusion of the court case before they conducted these by-elections,” said Mkaka.

The MCP claims that the May 21 presidential elections were affected by irregularities. Since the elections, the party has been supporting protests demanding the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah.