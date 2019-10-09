Livingstonia Synod pastor arrested for stabbing debt collector

A CCAP Livingstonia Synod pastor has been arrested in Mzuzu for assaulting a debt collector.

Police in the city have confirmed the arrest of the cleric Hekeiko Mambo who is also a lecturer of theology at University of Livingstonia.

The pastor stabbed a man identified as Gift Nhlane on the chest on Monday.

Nhlane together with another person had gone to the pastor’s house to ask about a K1.2 million loan which Mambo borrowed from a village bank group in 2018.

In the course of their interaction, Mambo stabbed Nhlane on the chest.

The suspect then went into hiding but was arrested on Wednesday after his wife revealed his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the victim has since been admitted to Ekwendeni Mission Hospital where he is receiving treatment.