Twitter users mock Mutharika over long convoy

President Peter Mutharika has been mocked on Twitter for travelling in a long convoy full of expensive vehicles while using a poor road.

A video of Mutharika’s motorcade was posted on Twitter where users from West Africa condemned the Malawi leader. At the time the video was taken, Mutharika was traveling in the Capital, Lilongwe and on his motorcade, there were several armored vehicles.

A Twitter user posted the video urging his followers to compare the quality of the road and the quality of the vehicles.

The tweet attracted numerous comments mocking the Malawi leader.

“Who is paying for the fueling of these vehicles? Oh God!” one user said.

While another commenter said: “Is the country relocating or what?”

Other commenters noted that presidents in other African countries also uses long convoys.

One said: “Africa is bleeding”

While another wrote: “Why all these military cars, is the president going to war? African leaders are all the same.”

Mutharika is currently in the United States where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

He was re-elected in May for a second term but there is tension in the country as opposition parties are challenging the results of the presidential elections.