Major trial: Bushiri in court for fraud and money laundering

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will appear before the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court for alleged fraud and money laundering charges.

The controversial and self-proclaimed prophet is expected to be in the dock along with his alleged partner-in-crime and wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

The couple was nabbed in a dramatic arrest on the 1st of February on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the provision of organized crimes act, formally known as the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). It is alleged the couple had committed the crimes from 2015.

The Bushiris were granted bail on 6th February with a bond of R100,000 each. They had spent 5 nights in custody.

As part of their bail conditions, the couple’s travelling documents were also seized. The two suspects are mandated to seek prior permission before leaving Gauteng, South Africa.

After another brief hearing in May, the case was adjourned to 29 August.

Meanwhile, Bushiri’s spiritual sons and daughter are expected to mob the Court in solidarity with their Papa, or as Bushiri is commonly known to his flock, Major 1. The couple’s previous court appearances have been chaotic, with throngs of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church congregants and the prophet’s spiritual children demanding Bushiri’s immediate release. Bushiri’s spiritual father, Uebert Ange, shared on Facebook a message of solidarity.

“Let us stand together and be in prayer as we prepare for the 29th of August. It is time to show the world that we are behind the prophets” wrote Prophet Uebert Angel.

He alleged that the trial was a manifestation “evil force” with the intention “to hinder the speed of the execution of God’s plan”, he said while urging people to “post a picture of Major 1 and His wife till the 30th and use the hashtags: #IstandwithMajor1 #IFightForMyProphets”.