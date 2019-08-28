HRDC postpones demos

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has postponed demonstrations which were slated for Wednesday, 28th August to Friday, 30th August due to an order from the Supreme Court of Appeal.

On Tuesday, the Supreme court of Appeal granted a moratorium to Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale to stop HRDC demonstrations.

The Supreme court ruling said the HRDC must not organize demonstrations within 14 days and should facilitate talks with the Attorney General on how they will be holding demonstrations regarding security matters.

This came hours after the High Court in Lilongwe the same Tuesday evening officially granted an injunction to HRDC permitting it to go ahead with demonstrations as planned earlier.

Government, through a statement released on Monday, banned HRDC from holding demonstrations on security grounds claiming recent demonstrations have been violent despite assurances by the organizers that they would be peaceful.

Meanwhile, HRDC has announced the postponement of the demos following the Supreme Court of Appeal’s order to a date to be announced later.

However, the coalition has since told Malawians that they have a right to demonstrate with others peacefully and unarmed with or without HRDC as long as it is within the armpit of the law.

“HRDC finds it necessary to follow the Supreme Court order to engage with the Attorney General on matters as directed.

“HRDC will never relent and let Malawians down as such the coalition will soon announce new dates for demonstrations outside the prescribed 14 days of the order by the Supreme Court of Appeal,” reads part of HRDC letter.

The coalition has since thanked Malawians for remaining vigilant and committed to the noble cause and further said it will not relent until citizens’ objective is achieved.