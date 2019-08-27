Court suspends demos for 14 days

The Supreme Court of Appeal has today ordered the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) not to conduct demonstrations during the next 14 days.

The court has issued a moratorium restraining the rights group from conducting demonstrations.

During the two week period, the HRDC, Malawi Police Service and local assemblies will discuss ways of allowing the HRDC to conduct protests which will not be marred by violence or criminal acts.

“The parties hereto by themselves, their servants and agents are on the pain of being cited for contempt of court be and are hereby restrained from making statements that are or have the potential to prejudice the due determination of these proceedings,” reads the Supreme Court order which lists the Attorney General as appellant.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, his deputy Gift Trapence and the HRDC are listed as respondents.

The rights group has been organising post-election demonstrations to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Jane Ansah.

The order comes as the group was expected to conduct fresh nationwide demonstrations from tomorrow up to Friday.

On Monday, government banned post-elections demonstrations because of acts violence recorded during previous protests organised by the HRDC.

The government warned that the police will use force against any person found protesting in the streets.