‘Go and tell your God to come speak to me directly’

The man who was violently assaulted in Lilongwe allegedly on homosexuality accusations has challenged those accusing him of being a sinner to go and ask their God to speak to him in person.

Lawrence Phiri was beaten up on Sunday allegedly for promoting homosexuality in the country. He wrote on his Facebook account about the attack.

Some people commenting on the post – which has since been deleted – told Phiri to repent saying homosexuality is forbidden by the bible.

Today, Phiri has responded saying his sexuality is not an issue of choice.

He challenged people justifying his attack with bible verses to set up a meeting with God so that he can speak to him directly.

“You can directly DM me so that I should meet your God and you too and please this God of yours better come smelling nice because from the way you are describing your God and how your God hates people like me, it simply shows that your God and what you worship is nasty,” Phiri wrote.

He also reiterated that he is planning to take the matter to court.

Phiri’s attackers left him with a cut on the head. He said yesterday that he knows the people who assaulted him.