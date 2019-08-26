Chawinga Sisters jet in for Kenya clash

The She-Flames have been boosted by arrival of two foreign based played that have joined camp ahead of Wednesday’s Olympic qualifier against Kenya at Kamuzu Stadium.

First to arrive was Temwa Chawinga who plays for Sweden’s Kvarnsvedens IK on Sunday before the arrival of captain Tabitha Chawinga on Monday.

Temwa Chawinga was very instrumental for Malawi’s 13-0 victory over Mozambique in the first round of the qualifiers as she netted six goals in the two legged affair.

Upon arrival at Mpira Village on Sunday, she said.

“I am very excited to join my fellow players and I am looking forward to our clash against Kenya. We are all geared up for the game and we are ready to qualify for the Tokyo games,” she said.

Her older sister, Tabitha, who is on goal scoring rampage for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, had more than four goals to her name against the neighbors some months ago.

The duo were not part of Malawi’s Cosafa Women’s championship in South Africa where She-Flames failed to reach the semifinals of the regional show piece.

Head coach Abel Mkandawire told Malawi24 that he was happy with an early camping and he said having the Chawinga sisters is a plus for the ladies who were a marvel to watch at Cosafa tournament.

“We are very ready and very excited to having the Chawinga sisters in our camp. The team is playing good football and I am very optimistic of a result against Kenya,” he told Malawi24.

Malawi will host the Kenyans on Wednesday before a return leg in Kenya.