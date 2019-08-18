Police hunt man who killed wife’s lover

Police in Dowa are looking for a man who killed his wife’s lover.

The law enforcers say the suspect severely injured a man identified as Paul Tembo who died a few weeks later.

Mponela police deputy publicist, Macpatson Msadala, said Tembo was in a relationship with the suspect’s wife who was a saleslady at a tavern.

On the night 14th June, the two lovers decided to spend time at the woman’s house. The suspect found them there and he beat up Tembo.

The matter was reported to Mponela police who went to the scene of the incident.

Police took the victim to Mponela rural hospital and later to Dowa district hospital where he was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

On 11th august, 2019, the victim was referred back to Dowa District Hospital and he died on 14th August.

Post-mortem conducted by at Dowa district hospital revealed that the cause of death was due to severe head injuries.

By Vincent Gunde