Pro-govt activists condemn attack on Mtambo’s house

The Joint Civil Society Platform on Good Governance (JCSPG) has condemned the attack on Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtambo’s property.

In a press statement released today signed by the grouping’s National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi, the organization said it is shocked with the arson attack on Mtambo’s house and vehicle.

JCSPG said the act is uncalled for in this democratic country.

“As human rights activists who truly believes in contact, dialogue and peaceful means we strongly condemn the attack. We therefore call upon the Malawi Police and security services to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the people behind this barbaric act,” the organization said.

Earlier this morning, thugs petrol bombed Mtambo’s house and vehicle.

According to HRDC media relations coordinator Madalitso Kumwenda, the thugs’ intention was to burn the whole house but they failed following a quick alarm by security personnel.

“Another bomb was thrown outside the gate in an attempt to block Mtambo and his family from evacuating. Attempts to get hold of the thugs proved futile as they escaped upon the incident,” he explained.

The incident comes weeks after the group hinted about threats against the HRDC chairperson for organising massive demonstrations to force MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah to step down from her position for mismanaging the May 21 elections.

In August 2018, the office of the activist was also petrol bombed and a security guard was injured following beatings by thugs after he refused to disclose the location of Mtambo’s house.

Earlier this week, the HRDC announced that it will hold demonstrations at the country’s borders and airports from 26 to 30 August.