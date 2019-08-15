HRDC claims cabinet ministers masterminded arson attack

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has accused Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, his deputy Charles Mchacha and Local Government and Rural Development Minister Ben Phiri of being masterminders of the arson attack at the house of HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo’s house.

HRDC Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence made the claim at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

“The reason why we are believing that these suspects are from DPP government is because we have been witnessing and facing a lot of this torture.

“For instance, the house of Reverend McDonald Sembereka was petrol-bombed in Balaka but the police never investigated the incident. There was also another incident here at Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) offices but nothing came out regarding the arrest of the suspects, “he explained.

He went on to say that when the victim is the linked to the Democratic Progressive Party, the security providers always rush to the scene and arrest the perpetrators but when the victims are members of the opposition the perpetrators are never arrested.

Earlier this morning, thugs petrol bombed Mtambo’s house and vehicle.

According to HRDC media relations coordinator Madalitso Kumwenda, the thugs’ intention was to burn the whole house but they failed following a quick alarm by security personnel.

“Another bomb was thrown outside the gate in an attempt to block Mtambo and his family from evacuating. Attempts to get hold of the thugs proved futile as they escaped upon the incident,” he explained.

The incident comes weeks after the group hinted about threats against the HRDC chairperson for organising massive demonstrations to force MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah to step down from her position for mismanaging the May 21 elections.

In August 2018, the office of the activist was also petrol bombed and a security guard was injured following beatings by thugs after he refused to disclose the location of Mtambo’s house.

Earlier this week, the HRDC announced that it will hold demonstrations at the country’s borders and airports from 26 to 30 August.