Malawi protesters plan to halt operations at airports for five days

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it will shut down airports and border posts in the country from 26th to 30th August.

The group continues to hold demonstrations to push Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign accusing her of mishandling the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

Speaking to the press in Lilongwe, chairperson of the grouping Timothy Mtambo said they have considered court proceedings in their choice of dates.

Mtambo said they will target airports in Lilongwe and Blantyre as well as border posts in Mwanza and other districts.

“People are asking why we are shutting down airports, people should be asking those questions to Jane Ansah and the appointing authorities, the likes of Peter Mutharika, it seems that a lot of pressure is coming to us,” he explained.

Mtambo added that the organization will also be conducting citizen rallies and Malawians are the ones to fund the rallies.

He therefore asked people in the country to come in large numbers and attend the vigils in a peaceful manner.

According to Mtambo, HRDC will conduct more demonstrations on 5 September if Ansah fails to resign after the five day protests.

Mtambo then warned police officers to avoid using firearms and teargas to threaten and intimidate protesters.