Bullets ready for ‘hectic’ game against FC Platinum

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa says his players are ready to face Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum in the CAF Champions League on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

It is a tall order and Bullets coach is under no illusions about the task they face at their own backyard but he is very optimistic of getting the result before the return leg next week.

Pasuwa was addressing the media on Thursday soon after the team’s morning training session where he gave an update on injuries and how his players are preparing for the clash.

“Every player except for John Lanjesi, Righteous Banda and MacPhallen Ngwira has trained ahead of the clash. It won’t be an easy game considering that our friends are champions of Zimbabwe and we are champions of Malawi but all in all, we are eager to do well.

“They have got some players from Ghana and they have recently promoted some youngsters from their reserve side and they have got a very good squad as well but like I said, I have a squad full of energetic players who are hungry for success and we will go for nothing else but the victory before facing them at their backyard in Zimbabwe.

“We are not under pressure though it’s always tricky to start at home because it means that you need to be at your level best to claim a result but whatever the case, we are ready,” he said.

His assistant Peter Mponda shared the same sentiments, saying the players have the right attitude and are willing to compete, which gives him hope that they can collect the much needed result before the second leg.

“I think the head coach has said it all that the type of players we have, have the right attitude and are willing to do everything right. If we are talking about what we are doing in preparation during the week, then I think we can compete,” he concluded.

Vice captain for the team Chimango Kayira said much as his side is looking for the win, the main focus will also be on playing good football to give them confidence in front of goal.

“Playing good football will be very key for us to score lots of goals because if you want to win, you have to be at your level best. Last year, we only missed Gor Mahia with an inch but we drew some positives out of that game and we will continue from there to see what the future holds for us,” he said.

Bullets exited Africa’s biggest club competition in the first round of the preliminary stage when they lost to Kenya’s Gor Mahia on penalties last year.

In 2004, the Malawi champions reached the group stages of the competition but were eliminated following a 1-all draw against Enyimba FC of Nigeria.