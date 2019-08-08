FAM should report Zambia women’s team to FIFA

It is clear that Zambia women’s national football team fixed their game against Botswana in the Cosafa Castle Cup on Tuesday for the obvious reason of avoiding She-Flames.

Before the match, Zambia knew that a win for them will see them hosting Malawi in the semifinals of the competition.

And on the pitch, She-polopolo made sure that their plans succeeded when a well experienced forward, Rachael Nachula, who scored eight goals in one game against Mauritius deliberately missed her penalty.

How on earth would one take a penalty the way Nachula did?

We have seen strikers missing penalties but what Nachula did on Tuesday was a true definition of a well calculated plan and she executed her actions in a manner that even a child could easily tell that she was told to do so by either her teammates or her mentors on the bench.

The reaction from both her teammates and her coach after missing the penalty is enough reason for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to take further action against Zambia.

We are not trying to undermine Botswana but even if a layman is given a portion of the highlights of the match, he could easily conclude that the match was sold deliberately to see Zambia playing Botswana again in the last four and in the process, eliminating Malawi, a team which could have given She-polopolo tough time on the pitch.

Even the Zambians themselves have faulted the way their team played on Tuesday, with some coming out in the open to accuse their flag carriers of pure match fixing.

FAM should gather enough evidence and report their counterparts to FIFA to probe into the issue otherwise, this will one day, haunt the nation again.

What happened on Tuesday was pure evil, something we don’t want to see in football. The truth of the matter is that the match was fixed to favor Botswana at the expense of Malawi.