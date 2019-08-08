Man murdered in Dowa over witchcraft

Angry villagers in Dowa have murdered 34-year-old Paulo Tokoma who was accused of practising witchcraft.

The incident occurred on 2nd August at Kachala village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.

According to Dowa police station Publicist Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the incident was reported to police by Tokoma’s relatives.

Kaponda said during the month of July, Mr. Sipe Chibala of Chibala village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district died.

Villagers believed Chibala was bewitched by Paulo Tokoma and Kalaya Mwale aged 37.

On 2nd August at around 4PM, relatives of Chibala mobilised other villagers who beat Tokoma to death while the other suspect, Kalaya Mwale was rescued by his relatives and is currently admitted at Dowa District Hospital.

Police visited the scene accompanied by a medical officer who pronounced death of Tokoma as due to hypovolemic shock secondary to severe burns.

Meanwhile, police investigations are in progress to arrest the perpetrators.

Tokoma hailed from Kachala village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.

Story By Vincent Gunde