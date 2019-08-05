NRFA endorses Mwenda for president of FAM

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has endorsed Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice president James Mwenda for the FAM presidency.

Mwenda over the weekend met the association where the decision was announced.

NRFA General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu said they endorsed Mwenda as a possible candidate in the FA elections.

“We as NRFA were meeting James Mwenda and as an association we have endorsed him as a possible candidate come December, we were looking into many things like his background. He was a General Secretary in central region league, from there he became member of FA and now he is serving as first Vice president at FAM.

“He told us that once voted he will make sure that the money FAM receives from FIFA should be shared to its affiliates, so we feel that he will help us that’s why as an association we have endorsed him,” said Nyasulu.

Mwenda has been meeting affiliates in all regions as he is preparing to face his boss Walter Nyamilandu Manda in FAM presidential elections that will be held in December.

Speaking to reporters, Mwenda said he was in the North to meet affiliates as Vice President of Fam.

“I came to the Northern Region to visit the affiliates that are based here and these officials are running the game of football so was meeting different affiliations of Football Association of Malawi on issues that affect football in the country,” Mwenda said.

He added that he is satisfied with how he works in his term as FA VP, Mwenda said he is happy with the way the team he is working with at FA.

“We have a mandate as a team to serve football of Malawi, as a team we have delivered but you also know individually we have been given portfolio so I would say yes we have delivered,” said Mwenda.

He added that during his term as VP he has learnt that Malawians loves the game and Malawi football has a lot of potential to grow.