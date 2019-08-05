Secondary school teacher arrested for murder

Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a 33-year-old secondary school teacher over the murder of a man aged 65.

Chiradzulu police station deputy spokesperson Sub inspector Vincent Khola identified the suspect as Samuel Chitsonga who is a teacher at Njuli community day secondary School (CDSS) in the district while the victim is Hazwell Kubemba.

According to Khola, Chitsonga sold his Itel A11 cell phone to the victim’s son Gift Kubemba at K20, 000

The father was not amused with the price of the cell phone. On August 2, 2019, Kubemba went to Chitsonga’s house to negotiate the price.

Whilst there, the two didn’t agree, and resulted into a fighting. Chitsonga, the suspect, pulled Kubemba’s private parts and eventually the victim fell down. The suspect then stoned Kubemba to death.

The matter was reported to Chiradzulu police station where a team of detective police officers rushed to the scene.

Post-mortem conducted by Chiradzulu district hospital personnel revealed that death was due to severe internal bleeding.

Chitsonga will appear before court to answer charges of murder after the police have concluded investigations.

He comes from Mkunule village in the area of traditional authority Machinjiri’s area in Blantyre District.

Kubemba hailed from Nkotima Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu district.