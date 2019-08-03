Pro-DPP activists fear fake ICC letter will discredit them

The Joint Civil Society Platform on Governance (JCSPG) says the fake International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC) letter which circulated on social media is aimed at discrediting the activists.

The human rights activists wrote a letter to the ICC to investigate activists Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence as well as UTM leader Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera over alleged crime against humanity.

On Thursday, a fake response purportedly written by ICC Judge Curio Tarfusset circulated on social media.

In a statement yesterday signed by its coordinator Fryson Chodzi and member John Unandi Banda, the CSO platform categorically stated that the ICC has not yet responded to its letter.

The pro-government activists said a Courier dispatch to ICC was sent on 1st August, 2019 and there was no way that the response would have arrived on the same day.

It added that it is pursuing the matter with professionalism and seriousness it deserves.

The group assured Malawians that when the ICC gives it the response, it will be able to communicate accordingly to the nation.

Story by Vincent Gunde