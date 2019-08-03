The show goes on: Abusa Wikise aims at blessers, slay queens

After attacking women in Ng’weng’weng’we, controversial musician Wikise is at it again, this time around a long list has been added to his chain of victims.

The Lilongwe based musician, in his latest song entitled Chikamphulikire, asks God for intervention against some groups of people.

Chikamphulikire starts with a prayer. Che Wikise Baba as the musician is fondly known, asks God to punish severely all those who are the reasons for other people’s hardships.

In his prayer, Wikise asks God to punish blessers, slay queens and exploitative bosses through a bomb blasts. He believes that is the only appropriate punishment for their sins.

According to the musician, blessers abuse their statuses by sleeping with young girls, and slay queens are spreading lethal diseases.

Despite the Shabalakatakali star’s negative prayer, the song is receiving more of positive feedback. It has made most people believe that Wikise is not all about comedy.

His song has been largely influenced by societal issues. As such it is true reflection of life in Malawi, maybe and other parts of the world.