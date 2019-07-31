Malawi says no travel restrictions after Ebola resurfaces

As Ebola has reportedly killed more than 1,700 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), raising a continental alarm, the Malawi government says there are no travel restrictions set in the wake of the outbreak.

Ebola, a viral hemorrhagic fever of humans and other primates caused by ebolaviruses, has raised alerts in the past weeks with other bodies including the religit communities cancelling events in the DRC.

But the Malawi government says thus far, there is no need for people to be afraid as none of the country’s immediate neighboring nations have reported the cases of the outbreak.

“Due to the recent developments related to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) the Ministry, with guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) continues to take measures to prepare, prevent, detect and treat any Ebola case that could develop in the country,” says the Ministry’s publicist Joshua Malango.

According to Malango, the DFID, through UNICEF has provided Malawi 478000 pounds to help with Ebola prevention and preparedness programmes. The funds will among other things be used to train 500 healthcare workers in border districts and ports of entry and Dowa, Lilongwe and Blantyre districts.

“The Ministry will also be sensitizing the general public about Ebola to enable them quickly recognise and report any suspected cases. The Ministry of Health has Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) comprised of different cadres at National, Central and District Hospitals who are equipped to effectively deal with Ebola cases,” he adds.

Malango has since sent a plea to all Malawians to confirm any information related to public health before raising unnecessary alarms.

Malawi has never experienced Ebola outbreak but has over the years just like all other nations cautiously treated the developments on the outbreak.