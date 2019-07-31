Churches shun interfaith initiative

Two churches have distanced themselves from the newly-formed Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue which seeks to resolve political unrest in the country.

Leaders of the Living Waters Church and the Seventh Day Adventist Church have rejected claims that they are founding members of the forum which is led by Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe.

In a statement today, the Living Water Church said its leader Apostle Dr. Stanley Ndovie is not one of the founding fourteen executive members and he did not receive any communication about the forum or intentions to form the forum.

“Living Waters Church International is peace loving, non-partisan and believes in promoting Peace, Truth and Justice as taught by our Lord Jesus Christ and the Bible. This notwithstanding, the Living Waters Church International also believes that due process and protocol has to be followed in any collaborative activity that requires its presence for the good of any cause,” reads part of the statement signed by the church’s General Secretary Dr. Diston Store Chiweza.

President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Malawi Frackson Kuyama has also asked Bvumbwe to remove him from the list of founding members of the group.

According to Kuyama, he was attending meetings with other church leaders to initiate dialogue and intervene in the country’s political situation but not to form a grouping.

Kuyama said the procedure at his church is to first consult the church’s headquarters before joining any group.

He however expressed his church’s commitment to praying for peace in the country.

Bvumbwe who is also board chairperson for Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) told the local media the forum will seek to promote peace and dialogue.

He rejected assertions that the forum wants to promote the interests of government saying it will advise all political leaders objectively.