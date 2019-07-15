People defending election rigging won’t prevail – Chakwera  

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says people who tampered with the May 21 elections or benefited from the rigging and are now working night and day to defend the acts of electoral fraud will not prevail.

Chakwera said this following his rally at Kaliyeka ground in Lilongwe on Sunday.

According to the MCP leader, there are lawless mercenaries who are being sent and paid to disrupt peaceful marches for justice and beating up protesters demonstrating against the outcome of the polls. He warned them that they will not escape.

Chakwera called on all Malawian citizens and voters who feel aggrieved that their vote was tampered to stop watching idly as others are marching in the face of political teargas, mockery, death threats and imprisonment and join the parties in the fight for electoral justice.

The MCP leader also urged all Malawians not to stop rejecting results of the May 21 elections saying the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, already publicly admitted that her commission accepted tippexed result sheets.

MCP and UTM are challenging results of the May 21 elections in court. The two parties are also calling for the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah.