Gerald Phiri Jnr named Cosafa Cup best player

Hours after completing his move to Baroka FC from Ajax Cape Town, the gods of football have smiled again at Gerald Phiri Jnr as he has been named player of the tournament at the just ended Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The former Be Forward Wanderers, Bidvest Vits and Platinum Stars attacking midfielder was very instrumental for the Flames as he scored vital goals and won man of the match accolades at the regional competition.

Though he did not inspire Malawi to the Cosafa Cup final, his outstanding play in the middle of the park caught the eyes of spectators, including some South African clubs, with Baroka FC offering him an outright contract on Saturday morning.

Apart from winning the award, Phiri has also shared the golden boot award with teammate Gabadinho Mhango.

The duo scored three goals each at the tournament.

Phiri Jnr spent two loan spells at Platinum Stars where he made a total of 32 appearances from which he scored four goals plus six assists to his name before signing for Ajax Capetown where he has been playing his football.

The Flames won the fair play award, with Zimbabwe’s coach winning the coach of the tournament award.

Zambia won the competition after beating Botswana 1-0.