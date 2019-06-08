Nomads in demolition mood, score five past Dwangwa

… As KB move second following win over Mlatho Mponela..

Vincent Nyangulu scored a hat trick to inspire Be Forward Wanderers to a comfortable 5-0 demolition of Dwangwa United in the TNM Super League match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Nomads struggled to break the visitors’ defense in the first 40 minutes of the match but when Nyangulu scored the opener towards the end of the first half, more goals followed as the rookies were nowhere near Wanderers’ pace and form.

Oscar Kaunda, in his first game in charge, deployed an attacking formation against the visitors who were on the pitch to frustrate the hosts through some delaying tactics.

The visitors escaped first assault when Wanderers created a goal scoring opportunity just before the half hour mark only to be denied by the goalkeeper.

Moments later, a free kick from Isaac Kaliyati almost caused havoc in the visitors’ defense but again they survived when Francisco Madinga arrived late on the ball to disappoint the home fans.

However, despite Dwangwa’ stubbornness at the back, the Nomads opened the scoreline with a fantastic finish from Nyangulu after good work from Babatunde Adepoje, 1-0.

In the second half, the visitors were completely dismantled as Wanderers continued to press harder in search for more goals and Babatunde wasted no time by doubling their lead following a defensive relapse from Dwangwa United, 2-0.

Goals were coming and within 10 minutes of the half, it was 3-0.

The former Masters Security hitmen combined well again, allowing Babatunde to double his tally.

Wanderers completed the riot in quick succession through two more goals from Nyangulu who scored his first hat trick since his arrival from Masters Security in the summer transfer period.

Babatunde and Felix Zulu were substituted for Rafick Namwera and Zicco Mkanda and after 90 minutes of play, 5-0 it ended in favor of the 2017 league winners.

The victory takes Wanderers to 5th position with 10 points from five games while the visitors are stuck in the relegation zone with 5 points from eight games.

At Civo Stadium, Marshal Maluwa scored 45 seconds after kickoff to inspire Kamuzu Barracks to a hard fought 1-0 victory over Mlatho Mponela.

This was KB’s second straight win in the league since the start of the season. The victory sees the Soldiers climbing up to second with 11 points from six games.