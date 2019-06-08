Gerald Phiri Jnr signs for Baroka FC

Flames attacking midfielder Gerald Phiri Jnr has signed a three year deal with South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Baroka FC, Malawi24 can reveal.

The former Be Forward Wanderers midfielder completed his move on Saturday, a day after his impressive performance against Bafana Bafana in the 2019 Cosafa Castle Cup in Durban.

Phiri Jnr, who once played for Bidvest Wits, Platinum Stars and Ajax Capetown, follows fellow Malawian player Richard Mbulu who signed for the club last month.

This comes as a double celebration, having impressed at the Cosafa where he scored three goals and won man of the match accolade.

Before quitting Wits, Phiri Jnr spent two loan spells at Platinum Stars where he made a total of 32 appearances from which he scored four goals plus six assists to his name.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that several South African clubs have set their eyes on signing Malawian players who performed well at the regional tournament.

Flames failed to win the tournament despite playing brilliant football and were also very unfortunate not to win the Cosafa Cup Plate after going down 5-4 on penalties to the hosting nation.