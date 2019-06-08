Church donates two boreholes

Problems of scarcity of water in area of Sub-Traditional Authority Kaledzera in Phalombe district have now been lessened following the drilling of two boreholes by New Life Anointed Ministries.

The boreholes which cost Mk9.5 million have been each placed in the villages of Namtapo and Mkuwa respectively so as to prevent issues that arise due to issues of water and sanitation hygiene and to reduce distances which people walk in fetching of water.

Executive Director for the faith based organisation, Bishop Christopher Kapito, said in an interview after the handover ceremony that his organisation considers issues of healthy of the people including of those who are in Community Based Childcare Centres (CBCCs).

He said this why all the two boreholes have been placed closer to CBCCs which are in these said villages for easy access of the water by the children and their siblings.

“As a Christian organisation implementing early childhood development (ECD) programmes, we know that some of our children lack access to good water so having known that water is life hence we are providing these boreholes to the communities,” he said.

In her remarks, group village headwoman Kaledzera thanked the New Life Anointed Ministries for easing the access to good water for members of her community and she urged them to take care of them.

“Let me thank the Bishop and his organisation for giving us these boreholes, you know the issue of lack of good water here is a problem and these will benefit many surrounding villages.

“My plea to these people is that these boreholes are now theirs and what is needed is that they should be taking care of them because this organisation won’t be coming here to be maintaining them,” said the chief.

New Life Anointed Ministries has drilled these boreholes with support from French Ministries International, North Sea Baptist of Norway and other well-wishers.