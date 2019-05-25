Breaking: Mutharika wins

…Chakwera cries for re-run, Chilima quits politics

President Peter Mutharika has won the Malawi presidential elections with 60 thousand votes.

According to unofficial results, Malawi24 can confidently say that Mutharika will be announced as winner this evening.

Mutharika’s inauguration is expected to be on Tuesday.

The last official figures the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) released showed that Mutharika was leading with 40% against Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera’s 35%.

On Friday, MEC chairperson said the commission has counted 98% of the votes but will not release results of the presidential elections before resolving 147 complaints it has received from all the three elections.

Last night, the MCP said it was the one that asked MEC to refrain from releasing official figures before the irregularities are rectified.

Mutharika becomes the third Malawi president to secure re-election.