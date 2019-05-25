MCP asked MEC to delay election results

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it asked the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to first rectify irregularities regarding Tuesday’s elections before releasing results of the presidential poll.

The party said this in a statement on Friday evening.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said earlier on Friday that her commission had received 147 complaints related to the polls hence could not update Malawians on the results before the complaints are resolved.

In its statement, the MCP hailed MEC for the decision to delay results.

According to the MCP, it had observed that presiding officers were refusing to give its monitors copies of result sheets and in some instances presiding offices were being found with doctored result sheets.

The party sent a team to Nsanje to investigate leading to the arrest of one constituency returning officer who was found with doctored result sheets for several polling centres.

The MCP then lodged a complaint with MEC for the commission to investigate the extent of the crimes.

“We further asked MEC to refrain from releasing any further results until these cases are resolved. We did this cognisant of the seriousness and implication of the crimes, for it is one thing for voters to be defrauded by a dishonest politician or political party bent on subverting the will of Malawians but it is another thing entirely for voters to be defrauded by officials and employees of MEC itself.

“In short, it is MEC itself that needs to clear its name and prove its credibility before Malawians,” the party said.

The MCP then asked to tabulate its results using original sheets and to allow party monitors to verify the result sheets.

MCP also called on all Malawians to remain call until all disputes MEC has received are resolved.

The last figures for the president election which MEC released on Thursday showed that President Peter Mutharika had taken a slight lead over Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera while UTM candidate Saulos Chilima was trailing the two.