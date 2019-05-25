Breaking: Chakwera gets injunction on Malawi elections results announcement

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has sought a court order restraining the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from making announcement of Presidential results, Malawi24 can confirm.

According to the injunction, which Malawi24 has seen, the Lazarus Chakwera led party wants the electoral body to first clear out the mist around the votes in some districts where huge annomalies have even been admitted by the electoral body.

The districts are Mangochi, Nkhatabay, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Rumphi, Chitipa, Zomba and Blantyre.

This comes hours after the commission said it had reached an agreement with all contesting parties to halt the announcing of results until all complaints and annomalies have been cleared out.

As Malawi24 reported, the complaints have spanned from untallying figures and use of tipex to making corrections on the figures.

In the initial announcement, MCP trailed the ruling DPP with 35% against Peter Mutharika’s 40%.

However latest figures show Mutharika has won.

More to follow.