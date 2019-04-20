Malawian Airlines gets new aircraft, introduces more flights

Malawi Airlines Limited has acquired new aircraft and has also introduced more flights between Lilongwe and Blantyre.

The national flag carrier announced this in a statement released on Thursday and signed by Chief Executive Officer Hailemelekot Mamo.

The local airline has leased a Bombardier Q400 to be servicing daily flights between Malawi’s Blantyre and South Africa’s Johannesburg.

The development comes following the notice issued by the Department of Civil Aviation-DCA that the main runway at Chileka International Airport is expected to be temporarily closed starting from 24th April to 23rd July 2019 to pave way for maintenance and refurbishment work at the airport.

During the maintenance works, a secondary runway at the airport will remain operational throughout the refurbishment period and will be used for flights departures and arrivals but of appropriate categories.

With the Bombardier operating direct flights from Blantyre to Johannesburg, passengers residing in Lilongwe will from 24th April be using the Boeing 737 for daily direct flights to Johannesburg.

Malawian Airlines has also introduced two more flights between Lilongwe and Blantyre, bringing to four the total number of flights between the two cities.

“The additional domestic flights will connect passengers arriving through Lilongwe but destined for Blantyre and vice versa,” Mamo said.

Speaking on the development, the Board Chairperson for Malawi Airlines Limited Dr George Partridge expressed satisfaction saying the airline will continue providing services to passengers using the Chileka International Airport.