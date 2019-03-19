MEC calls for peaceful campaign

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has today launched the 2019 official campaign period with a call to parties to conduct peaceful campaign.

The launch which took place at BICC in Lilongwe, was held under the theme “Consolidating democracy through peaceful campaign”.

In her speech, MEC chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah said all contestants and Political Parties are now free to move around the country to sell their Manifestos.

Ansah therefore reminded all the political parties to adhere to the code of conduct of electoral process in order to have a peaceful campaign.

She advised the political parties to focus on their manifestos that will benefit Malawians rather than focusing on hate speech which will bring violence to the society.

Ansah said the commission will physically attend political rallies to monitor politicians’ speeches and anyone found in violation of the electoral code of conduct will be prosecuted.

Ansah also urged all the Civil society organizations, Media houses, Traditional Leaders, Religious Leaders and all Stakeholders to treat all the political parties equally.

She then asked Police officers to bring peace and order in various places and prosecute those who will bring violence during this campaign and elections period.

The commission encouraged all Malawians to attend political rallies so that they can learn their manifestos and make decisions before voting on 21 May.

Speaking with reporters, United Movement Transformation Patricia Kaliati condemned the disagreement that emerged between Democratic Progressive Party and Malawi Congress Party during the ceremony saying it is unwelcome development more especially during this period and asked for unity among all the parties.

The campaign period is expected to end on 19 May at 6 O’clock in the morning