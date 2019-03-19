Call it Ecobank Charity Shield

…EcoBank donates K12m towards Charity Shield…

With less than two weeks to go before the 2019 Charity Shield, EcoBank has donated K12 million to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for the event which will now be called Ecobank Charity Shield.

The donation was presented to the FA by the bank’s Managing Director Charles Asiedu on Monday morning at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The country’s soccer governing body dedicated this year’s shield to people with albinism who are being abducted and killed in the country.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu hailed the bank for the timely donation ahead of the event as it will help to fight the barbaric acts against people with albinism.

“We appreciate this moment. For us, it’s a wonderful venture and we are very grateful to see that Eco Bank is a football fan.

“After introducing this annual event, we were worried because we had no sponsors but with the coming in of this sponsorship, the future looks very bright.

“Football should remain the integral part of bringing social change and as such, we are committed to join the rest of Malawians in the fight for the rights of people with albinism who are being abducted and killed in their own country.

“As an association, we come with the message of hope and we should stop these senseless killings of innocent people because they are human beings just like us and with this sponsorship, we will fight these evil acts,” he explained.

On his part, Asiedu said he is excited to join the FA for a good cause of stopping the barbaric acts against people with albinism in the country.

“We are very excited for this opportunity to partner FAM. We thought it wise to associate with the winning brand for a good course to fight crimes against the abductions and killings of people with albinism. Football is a very exciting game and we believe that through this partnership, we will send a message to the general public to stop these evil acts against our brothers and sisters with albinism,” said Asiedu.

Deputy General Secretary for the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Ian Simbota hailed the two parties for dedicating the event to people with albinism.

This year’s Eco Bank Charity Shield will be played from 30 March to 31 March 2019 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles, Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security are the teams to take part in the event.