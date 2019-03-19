Game of Throne: Atupele to endorse Mutharika

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is slated to endorse ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for presidency after snubbing Vice President Saulos Chilima for an alliance, Malawi24 understands.

The move will see UDF leader Atupele Muluzi pulling out of the presidential race and rally behind DPP’s Peter Mutharika.

Reports we have been following indicate that the two parties have been involved in a series of meetings tabling the conditions for the deal.

Muluzi is still in Mutharika’s cabinet and ever since he submitted his nomination papers in February, he has never held an outright rally.

Its also understood that the DPP’s recent shy from running mates debate was a cover up and it will claim it’s ideologies were being expressed through UDF’s runningmate Frank Mwenefumbo.

Posting on his Facebook account, Mwenefumbo dismissed the reports. He argued that the UDF was heading to the poll single-handedly.

However, Malawi24 is following reports that the two parties will be announcing the electoral alliance in the course of this week.

Atupele Muluzi is said to have snubbed Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM before settling for DPP. But it is claimed that Atupele’s father, Bakili Muluzi who currently faces corruption charges, is the architect of the alliance.

Atupele Muluzi has served as a minister in the DPP regime since 2014. He is the current Minister of Health.

Our sources also claim that the DPP/UDF electoral alliance has been made inevitable following the MCP/PP alliance which saw ex-President Joyce Banda endorsing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer, Lazarus Chakwera.