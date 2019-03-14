Malawian street musician teams up with The Very Best in Ndife Alendo

Budding street musician Lazarus Chigwandari has worked with The Very Best`s Johan Hugo on a new song entitled Ndife Alendo.

Chigwandari, a musician with albinism, uses the song as a tool to address the atrocities against people of his condition in Africa.

Ndife Alendo, meaning we are strangers, among other subjects speaks of hope beyond horrors of the world. It bears a strong voice of advice to people in general.

“Ladies and gentlemen, look after yourselves, do not get trapped with the goodies of this world,” sings Chigwandari.

The song is off the Lilongwe based singer`s debut album called “stomp on the devil” which is currently in the baking process. His motivation to record music stems from his everyday life`s experiences.

Lazarus’ collaboration with the Very Best is a move in the right direction as it has potential of exposing him. His music is a fusion of Malawi`s traditional music with modern folk.