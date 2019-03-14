Breaking News: JB withdraws

Former President Joyce Banda has withdrawn from the May 21 presidential race and has endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.

Banda’s People’s Party and Chakwera’s MCP announced the move today at a press conference in Lilongwe.

According to a statement by MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka and his PP counterpart Ibrahim Matola, the decision for Banda to withdraw was taken by the PP National Executive Committee.

“Dr Joyce Banda is also announcing her endorsement of the candidature of Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party. The People’s Party fully supports Joyce Banda’s decision.

“The decision has been reached after having Malawi’s greater and common good. Malawi is bigger than individuals. As such we all have to set aside individual aspirations and embrace the greater and common good,” the statement says.