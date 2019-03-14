Breaking News: Joyce Banda to endorse Chakwera

The People’s Party (PP) will announce an electoral alliance with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) soon, Malawi24 understands.

According to sources privy to the talks, PP’s leader Joyce Banda will be pulling out out of the presidential race to garner support for the MCP.

Months ago, the reports about the looming alliance were rife despite both parties remaining coy and not ruling out they were talking to each other.

As this post was published, the PP and MCP are finalizing the move to formally announce of the alliance to the entire nation.

Malawi24 also understands that the two parties have however made secret agreements over the benefits each party will have to enjoy in the alliance.

The PP heads into this agreement at the back of slipping up in a similar one with the UTM months ago.

It had slammed the UTM for not honoring their conditions despite the UTM making an announcement it had landed the alliance with the PP.

Banda’s withdrawal will entail a massive boost for the Lazarus Chakwera led MCP.

Banda has grounded most of her support from rural masses most of which benefited from her rural projects under the Mudzi Transformation Project during her tenure as president.

The MCP boasts of huge support from the Central region although its leadership has been saying it has stretched the support accross the nation.

It will entail the number of presidential candidates will slip to 8.

A picture in circulation shows Banda interacting with MCP leadership at one of the the meetings.