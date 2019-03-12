UDF supporter assaults DPP member

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shadow Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi East, Francesca Msamba Theula has expressed concern over the brutal acts of United Democratic Front supporter who unleashed violence on a DPP member.

Masamba’s outburst comes in the wake of allegations that a supporter of the area’s incumbent MP, Abubakar M’baya (United Democratic Front-UDF) – who is also a candidate during the forthcoming elections, – strangled and beat up a man for showing that he belongs to the blue-camp.

Confirming the incident in an interview, the DPP shadow MP, who identified the victim as Issa Ndandala from Kaluma Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Jalasi in the district described the supporters’ behaviour as “insane” in the work of democracy.

“I would like to reproach the behaviour of these people who always want to create a barrier in politics. Malawi chose multiparty and democracy decades ago; and I thought by now, people like the ones in my area, would have known this,” she fumed.

Masamba said she did not expect that supporters from UDF in her area would sink so low to perpetrate such a sinister act to their own comrade in the name of differences of parties.

To this effect, she reminded and warned the people to avoid perpetrating violence, saying everybody has the right to choose a party which he/she likes.

“I would also like to make an earnest appeal to the electoral stakeholders and to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to stay vigilant and condemn these issues especially now when campaign period is about to be commenced,” Masamba said.

However, when contacted if he received the complaints, Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Rodrick Maida declined, saying he did not receive any complaint and was not aware of the incident.

But during the visit to appreciate the authenticity of the issue in his area, Ndandala who was still lying agony in his bed said he was severely beaten by a UDF supporter whom he only identified as Rashid from Idrisu in the area due to his choice of rallying behind a DPP candidate.