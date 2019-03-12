Candidates who presented false information risk being penalised

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says if any information regarding the ineligibility of the candidates for the 20-19 elections comes to its attention, serious action will be taken against the said individual.

The statement was made by the Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah during the vetting of ballot papers to the parliamentary and local government candidates on Monday in Ntchisi.

According to the chairperson, the commission is open to receiving complaints and information from the public that might help to prove if any of the approved candidates presented inaccurate information.

She pointed out that all the information presented to the commission will be taken seriously and investigations will be instituted to establish if the information presented is right.

“We will treat all complaints seriously and if the candidate is found out to have been presented inaccurate information that person will be penalised,” said the chairperson.

According to Ansah, if the person lied about his/her nationality or the criminal record among other things that person will be penalised.

She however, cautioned that an action will be also taken against those who might lodge a complaint out of malice.

he then promised fair and credible elections during the Tripartite Elections on the 21, May.

The chairperson together with Commissioner Jean Mathanga and Commissioner Mary Nkosi took time to engage with the aspiring candidates during a question and answer session and all the questions were addressed.

Speaking after the meeting, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Songazaudzu Sajeni commended the commission for the exercise and for addressing their heart burning questions.

“By the look of things, this time around MEC seems to be more prepared and I believe we will have fair and credible elections,” said Sajeni.