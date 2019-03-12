APAM acting suspiciously – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has blasted the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) for behaving like a political militant organisation saying the group is working with the opposition to fight government.

Mutharika made the claim Monday during the swearing-in ceremony for the commission of inquiry on the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism.

Last week, APAM demonstrated in Lilongwe and at the end of the protests wanted to deliver their petition to Mutharika.

However, the Malawi leader was not in Lilongwe and he refused to meet the association.

The group camped at MIM after government officials promised the association that Mutharika will meet them on his way from Mzuzu.

On Saturday, APAM members were chased away from MIM and on their way to APAM offices they were assaulted and arrested by the police who accused the group of blocking the M1 road.

During the swearing-in ceremony for the commission of inquiry on the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism on Monday, Mutharika said APAM is behaving like a militant organisation.

He said he invited APAM to dialogue and they rudely refused hence was surprised when the same APAM started demanding that they want to camp a vigil at State House in order to meet him.

“To our surprise, Mr. Timothy Mtambo and Mr. Charles Kajoloweka took over the show only to abandon their people with albinism stranded in the rain, without food, without water, without shelter and without transport.

“It took the same Government they are fighting to provide food, water and accommodation at MIM before arranging for their transport to take them back home,” he said.

Mutharika also accused persons with albinism of blocking roads and attacking police officers who were on duty saying the behaviour was criminal.

He said politicians are paying and manipulating APAM’s Overstone Kondowe to provoke government so that they could trigger public anti-Government demonstrations.

“People with albinism are humans and they must be treated as humans. Let us not allow anyone to dehumanise them into objects of political propaganda,” Mutharika said.

He then urged people in the country to unite and confront the barbaric acts against albinism and not encourage the abductions and killings for political mileage.

Mutharika hailed the institution of the Commission of Inquiry as a decisive step towards defending the lives and rights of people with albinism.

He appealed to those who may have relevant information pertaining to the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism to come forward and assist the Commission.

The Malawi leader, however, warned the nine-member commission chaired by Justice Richard Chinangwa, retired to watch out for people who may be paid and manipulated in order to provide misleading information.