APAM president leaves Malawi

President of the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi Overstone Kondowe has left Malawi today.

The reasons for his departure are not yet known but Kondowe has left Malawi days after being assaulted by Police.

“When your country refuses to be a home,” he wrote on Facebook about his departure.

Kondowe is also leaving this country after President Peter Mutharika refused to receive a petition from persons wi.

On 6th March, APAM conducted demonstrations which ended in chaos as President Peter Mutharika refused to receive their petition.

A report by Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare showed that 9 people from the group were injured during the protests.

The group camped at Malawi Institute of Management for four days with the reason that Mutharika would accept the petition.

However efforts to meet Mutharika in Mzuzu failed again, and on Saturday the group was involved in clashes with the police.

The persons with albinism said police used excessive force against the group and some members were arrested for blocking the M1 road.

Persons with albinism continue to face violent attacks in Malawi with eight cases recorded recently in Dedza, Karonga, Nkhotakota and Machinga.